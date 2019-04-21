York
April 21, 2019
York

Logging truck rolls over, spills fuel under CMP transmission lines in Kennebunk

A logging truck rolled over underneath Central Maine Power transmission lines off Route 35 in Kennebunk Saturday, spilling diesel fuel.
By CBS 13

Crews spent several hours Saturday cleaning up fuel and finding a way to put a rolled over logging truck back on its wheels in Kennebunk.

The logging truck rolled over into a gully off Alewive Road, also known as Route 35, underneath Central Maine Power transmission lines just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

Diesel fuel spilled from a ruptured tank, with fuel going into a nearby brook before firefighters arrived.

Crews used absorbent pads and booms to collect and prevent further contamination.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the York County HazMat team responded to help with the spill.

Fearing the two fuel tanks would rupture further, firefighters drilled holes into each tank and drained the fuel.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured in the rollover.

 


