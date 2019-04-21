News
Person hit by Amtrak train in Biddeford

Police say a person was struck by an Amtrak Downeaster train Sunday evening, April 21, along tracks in Biddeford.
By CBS 13

BIDDEFORD — A person was struck by an Amtrak Downeaster train Sunday evening, according to Biddeford Police.

The incident was reported around 4:00 p.m. Sunday along the tracks near Pomerleau Street in Biddeford, authorities said.

Investigators with Biddeford Police said they couldn’t provide any other details and said Amtrak Police would be taking over the investigation.

It was unclear if Amtrak Downeaster service has been affected by the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

 


