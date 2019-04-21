Six Mile Falls soak canoeists during the 53rd Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race
Terry Farren | BDN
Terry Farren | BDN
Victor Neirinck of Bangor clings to his canoe after spilling at Six Mile Falls on Saturday during the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff •
April 21, 2019 1:34 pm Updated:
April 21, 2019 1:36 pm
High water spared few on Saturday during
the 53rd Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.
More than 800 paddlers in 430 boats set off down the stream from Kenduskeag to Bangor about 8:30 a.m., and it didn’t take long before the first boats were capsized. The most famous craft in the race — the boat featuring an inflatable Gumby figure — capsized about 10 minutes before the race even began.
[A look at the many Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race wipeouts over the years]
The race typically gets rocky around Six Mile Falls, where canoeists have been known to take a swim. That was certainly the case on Saturday, when the high water capsized a number of boats and gave others a good soaking.
[Here’s how it feels to paddle through the rapids at Six Mile Falls in the Kenduskeag]
Here’s a look at the action as this year’s competitors gave the falls all they had.
Terry Farren | BDN
Terry Farren | BDN
Tyler Carl of Augusta holds on to his paddle after an unfriendly ride down Six Mile Falls on Saturday during the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.
Terry Farren | BDN
Terry Farren | BDN
Olivia Plaisted and Clayton Forrest of Durham hang on at Six Mile Falls while No. 147 Keith Blanchard of Dedham follows Saturday during the 53rd Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.
Terry Farren | BDN
Terry Farren | BDN
Bernie Levy of Sackville, Nova Scotia, finds a ride down Six Mile Falls on Saturday, during the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.
Terry Farren | BDN
Terry Farren | BDN
Erin Curren of Westbrook watches the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race at Six Mile Falls on Saturday.
Terry Farren | BDN
Terry Farren | BDN
Dominic Pagnezzi of Veazie and Paige Seymour of Eddington navigate the Shopping Cart rapids during the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race on Saturday.
Terry Farren | BDN
Terry Farren | BDN
Wearing an orange coat, Camden LaBree (left) and his mom, Candi Labree, watch canoes come through Six Mile Falls during the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race on Saturday.
Terry Farren | BDN
Terry Farren | BDN
Rick Ames of Corinth empties his canoe after coming through Six Mile Falls on Saturday during the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.
Terry Farren | BDN
Terry Farren | BDN
Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race action seen through the bridge guard rail at Six Mile Falls.
Terry Farren | BDN
Terry Farren | BDN
Kevin Kotredes of Dedham gets rid of excess water at the finish of the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race on Saturday.
Terry Farren | BDN
Terry Farren | BDN
Canoes line the banks of the Kenduskeag Stream Race finish Saturday in Bangor. Photo By Terry Farren
Terry Farren | BDN
Terry Farren | BDN
Maureen Cassidy (left) of Lebanon, New Hampshire, and David Cassidy of Portland hang on for the ride after tipping at Six Mile Falls during the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race on Saturday.
...
Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.
Comments