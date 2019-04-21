Six Mile Falls soak canoeists during the 53rd Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race

High water spared few on Saturday during the 53rd Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.

More than 800 paddlers in 430 boats set off down the stream from Kenduskeag to Bangor about 8:30 a.m., and it didn’t take long before the first boats were capsized. The most famous craft in the race — the boat featuring an inflatable Gumby figure — capsized about 10 minutes before the race even began.

The race typically gets rocky around Six Mile Falls, where canoeists have been known to take a swim. That was certainly the case on Saturday, when the high water capsized a number of boats and gave others a good soaking.

Here’s a look at the action as this year’s competitors gave the falls all they had.

Terry Farren | BDN Terry Farren | BDN

