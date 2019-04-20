Paddlers brave Kenduskeag’s rapids

For the past five decades, brave and talented paddlers have launched their canoes and raced their way from Kenduskeag Village to Bangor in the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race. Truth be told, among the thousands of participants, those brave and talented participants have likely been joined by a sizeable contingent who could best be described as unprepared, foolhardy or attention-seeking.

Either way, it’s race time again, and at 8:30 a.m., hundreds of racers began heading downstream in the 53rd edition of this venerable race. Some paddlers will make it all the way to Bangor virtually unscathed. Others will flip, tip and take on water. And the BDN will be there to bring you some of the thrills, spills and back-stories.

Tune in here for a Facebook Live broadcast from Six Mile Falls, the most famous trouble spot on the stream. We’re also planning on giving you a paddler’s-eye-view of the rapids from a GoPro camera attached to the bow of a canoe heading through the same piece of water.

And of course, we’ll share some great photos and a story that will let you know how the race turned out for some of the fastest paddlers around.