Federal government gives approval to take down Saccarappa Dam in Westbrook

The federal government has been given the green light to tear out the Saccarappa Dam in Westbrook.

This week, federal regulators gave the go-ahead to the city of Westbrook and the dam’s owner, Sappi North America, to remove the dam.

The hydroelectric dam is more than 300 feet long.

Permission to remove the dam came from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Removing the dam is expected to benefit migratory fish species.

After the removal of the dam, the city will also be able to extend the river walk path.

The project is expected to begin next year.