Computer networks in Maine capital back up after infection

AUGUSTA, Maine — Officials in Maine’s capital say a malicious piece of software that froze the city’s computer network and forced the closure of the Augusta City Center has been removed from computers.

The Kennebec Journal reports the work to repair the system is expected to continue through the weekend, restoring the network and reloading the array of data and software needed to return city computers to full functionality.

City Center is expected to reopen Monday.

The malicious software was discovered Thursday when police computers began shutting down, followed by the rest of the city’s computer network. The discovery prompted official to close City Center on Thursday and Friday.

Police computers were returned to service Friday.

The city’s phone system and the public safety radio system remained up and running.