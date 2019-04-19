Maine news you need to know for Friday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the low 60s throughout the state.

Here's what we're talking about in Maine today.

–A communications official at Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor mistakenly emailed the confidential names of 300 patients with prescriptions for Suboxone, a medication used to treat opioid use disorder, to an editor at the Bangor Daily News last week.

The blunder reflects the ongoing vulnerability of sensitive patient information in a digital age, even with rules in place to secure its privacy. It could lead to an audit of the hospital’s privacy and security protocols, and expose it to lawsuits from affected patients.

–Daniella Tessier, who runs Peace Ridge Sanctuary in the Waldo County town of Brooks, has sued the town as part of an ongoing dispute over property taxes, nonprofit status and treatment by selectmen that she described as belittling and misogynistic. Lawyers for the town said that mediation options appear to have been exhausted and that the case will likely wind up in court.

–U.S. Sen. Angus King said special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian interference in the 2016 election revealed “numerous examples of reckless judgment” by President Donald Trump and his advisers. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, said in Augusta on Thursday that “it’s important that the American people have the opportunity to review the report,” but she wouldn’t comment further until she read it.

You can read the key takeaway’s from Robert Mueller’s Russia report here.

–The vice chairman of the Hermon Town Council publicly confronted a resident during last week’s council meeting, making what multiple observers said was a threat to knock the man’s teeth out after the man previously accused the councilor of lying to the public. You can watch the video of the meeting here.

–Starting next month, if you plan to use public parking in downtown Bar Harbor, you will need one of two things: a permit or your wallet.

–Maine saw 15 percent fewer drug overdose deaths in 2018, marking the first year since 2011 that the total number of those deaths dropped in Maine. However, the number of fatal overdoses still averaged out to almost once-a-day in 2018, and state officials were quick to point out that more must be done to overcome the crisis.

–If you haven’t heard yet, the 53rd Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is this weekend. In anticipation of the event, we’ve compiled a roundup of some of our favorite photos of people wiping out in Six Mile Falls. We’ve also put together a map of all the spots that both paddlers and spectators should know ahead of time, from the new finish line location to the best rapids.

Aside from the canoe race, Citizen Cope plays in Portland Friday night, Adam Babcock plays at Nocturnem in Bangor on Saturday and “The Wizard of Oz” is playing at the Grand Theatre in Ellsworth all weekend. See the full list of weekend events here.

Maine

Facing eviction, Bar Harbor cafe owned by town councilor gets 8-month reprieve

Clifton wind farm expansion will double the number of turbines

Man who had historic Popham pilings removed offers to leave them at transfer station ‘so people can pick through them’

Bangor

High water forces Kenduskeag canoe race organizers to move finish line

Mother describes man accused of baby’s death as ‘doting father’

Holy Week and Easter services throughout Maine

Business

Maine company to ship new river power system to Alaska

Developer submits plans to build 61 houses and apartments in Ellsworth

Another independent Maine cinema is fighting for its life

Politics

Maine’s latest attempt to ban conversion therapy gains momentum

Maine is on the verge of replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day

Trump tried to seize control of Mueller probe, report says

Opinion

More Maine kids need to be tested for lead. A mandate isn’t the only solution.

Consider the risks of both diseases and vaccinations

Maine is inconsequential, no matter how you count the presidential votes

Sports

Impending rain forcing scheduling changes for UMaine teams this weekend

UMaine hopes dropping ticket prices will draw more fans to men’s hockey games

Youthful UMaine softball team set for home opener after 31 straight road games

