Windham attorney disbarred for 3 years after child pornography conviction

A Windham attorney has been disbarred for three years after his conviction in federal court on a child pornography charge, according to the Maine Board of Overseers of the Bar.

Matthew J. Miller, 53, is serving a three-year sentence at a federal correctional institution in Danbury, Connecticut, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons’ inmate locator website.

He pleaded guilty July 5, 2017, in U.S. District Court in Portland to one count of accessing the internet with the intent to view child pornography.

Miller’s disbarment is retroactive to March 1, 2018, the date he was suspended from practicing law in Maine.

That means he could apply for reinstatement about six months after his release, expected to be Aug. 25, 2020.

Miller worked as an attorney for Social Security but had no private practice, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

He admitted to trying to access child pornography on his home computer in 2016.

In addition to prison time, Miller was sentenced to 10 years of supervised release. He also was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.