Sheriff’s office investigating alleged inmate assault in Cumberland County

An inmate from Westbrook attacked another inmate from Virginia in one of the Cumberland County Jail’s housing units Thursday night, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The alleged attack is still under investigation, said Maj. Tim Kortes of the sheriff’s office, who did not announce additional charges against either inmate Friday.

The Westbrook inmate is 25 years old, while the inmate from Fredericksburg, Virginia, is 24, Kortes said. The “aggressor inmate” stopped attacking when told to by the officer overseeing the housing unit, and was moved to another housing unit after the incident, Kortes said.

The “victim inmate” was treated at a local medical facility and returned to jail, he said. Kortes said no weapons were involved in the alleged attack.

More details will be released when the sheriff’s office concludes its investigation, Kortes said.