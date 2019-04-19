Wardens find missing Belfast woman

A game warden and his tracking dog on Thursday evening found a Belfast woman who had gone missing in a wooded area.

Nancy Rumney, 74, had been reported missing from her Hunt Road home by her husband, who called Belfast police early Thursday afternoon, according to an email sent Thursday night by Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Belfast officers alerted the Maine Warden Service at about 5 p.m. During their search, they learned that a local woman had witnessed Rumney hiking in the woods just before 9 a.m. between Route 52 and Village Road. The woman had seen Rumney on the other side of a stream but couldn’t gain her attention, according to the release. Rumney then wandered away, MacDonald said.

The search continued, with game warden Chad Robertson and his dog Storm looking for her at the stream and a Maine Warden Service aircraft searching from the air. Storm eventually caught Rumney’s scent and brought Robertson to the woman, who was nearly 3 miles from her home.

Wardens found that she was mobile and “in fair health,” MacDonald said. They then helped her get to a Belfast ambulance, which brought her to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast for treatment.