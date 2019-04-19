Central Maine
April 19, 2019
Maine police officer accused of domestic violence assault

Photo courtesy of Franklin County Jail
Corrado Ceccarelli
By CBS 13

A Carrabassett Valley police officer accused of domestic violence assault is out on bail.

Police say Corrado Ceccarelli was arrested by Farmington police on Tuesday for an alleged assault Monday.

Ceccarelli was taken to the Franklin County Jail. He has since been released on $250 bail.

Ceccarelli is on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Police did not release any other information about the incident.

 


