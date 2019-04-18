Berwick families homeless after car crashes into apartment building

Seven Berwick families are without a home, after a car crashed into an apartment building last week.

Brittney Heiseler said her family is one of them.

“It was so loud,” she said of the crash. “It was almost like an earthquake, honestly. It made me kind of grab onto the table. It was extremely scary.”

Berwick’s town code inspector condemned the building due to the damage, evicting all residents.

“They put us up in a hotel room for three days which was a big help, and now we are back to homeless again,” Heiseler said.

She said she is one of a dozen people affected.

The landlord said that the driver didn’t have insurance, and says most residents didn’t have renter’s insurance, he is warning others that they should always be covered.

Heiseler said she just wants to be able to go home again.

“It’s really, really scary because I’m living honestly hour to hour instead of day to day or week by week,” Heiseler said. “That’s got to be the hardest part.”

Town officials said repairs on the building were scheduled to start Thursday, and they expect work to take three weeks.