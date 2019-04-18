Maine news you need to know for Thursday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the low 50s throughout the state.

–Only Maine and West Virginia registered more deaths than births in 2018, according to U.S. Census data. But 10 of the state’s 16 counties — and Maine as a whole — experienced population growth, thanks to people moving here from other places.

–As the Eveningstar Cinema in Brunswick marks its 40th anniversary, doubts about its future loom. Owner Barry Norman is leaving Maine and manager Gracia Babbidge is scrambling to come up with enough money to buy the funky downtown theater and keep it open.

–Jessica Meir will soar some 220 miles above the Earth to the International Space Station on Sept. 25 with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and Emirati astronaut Hazz Al Mansouri. It will mark the Caribou native’s first spaceflight.

–It’s also planning to increase its base wages over the next year, it announced on Wednesday. Of the 300, 35 to 40 people will be hired at the company’s Ellsworth mouse-breeding facility in 2019.

–It’s part of a two-development proposal by Jonathan Bates of Stone Park Properties LLC that would add 61 housing units to Ellsworth, and cost an estimated $9.3 million to build over the next 1 ½ years.

–A bill that could delay state permitting of the controversial $1 billion Central Maine Power corridor through western Maine won approval from a legislative committee on Wednesday. The bill, backed by project opponents, derives from their skepticism that the transmission line would reduce global carbon emissions.

–The 53rd Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is Saturday and the water levels are looking just right. The water level peaked at 2,850 cubic feet per second on Tuesday, which is high, but by Wednesday it had dropped down to 2,500.

“If I’m right about the level, it makes for nearly ideal conditions for the general public to participate — enough water to cover up many of the rocks and make more routes available through the rapids, but not high enough to get those really big, pushy and wet wave trains,” Jeff Owen, who’s canoed in the race about 35 times, said.

Plus, we’ve included a map of all the points paddlers and spectators need to know, including the locations of mandatory portages and the craziest rapids — which make for great photo opportunities.

