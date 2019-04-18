Portland
April 18, 2019
Portland Latest News | Mueller Investigation | Bangor Metro | Opioid Epidemic | Today's Paper
Portland

State plans to stop traffic at dangerous Windham intersection

CBS 13 | BDN
CBS 13 | BDN
Cars drive on Route 202 in Windham, where state transportation officials plan to put a traffic light on the intersection with Falmouth Road.
By CBS 13

Plans are in the works to fix a dangerous intersection in Windham.

The Maine Department of Transportation held a public hearing Wednesday night on a plan to install a traffic signal at the intersection of Route 202 and Falmouth Road.

“There are four people coming at the same time when it’s busy, and we have to be very careful, because sometimes somebody goes before they’re supposed to, and it scares me,” Claire Cressey of Windham told CBS 13.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

The DOT says it’s a high-crash location and that traffic tends to back up on Falmouth Road.

People at the meeting Wednesday night were in favor of the plan.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Jason Libby said. “I actually know personally a person who was killed at that intersection years ago.”

The DOT says they were required to hold the public meeting before moving forward with the project.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news in Greater Portland and southern Maine.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like