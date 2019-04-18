Portland
Driver injured in Portland crash that damaged 7 vehicles

CBS 13 | BDN
A driver was ejected from his car after a serious, seven-vehicle crash on Commercial Street in Portland on Wednesday night.
A driver was injured and multiple cars were damaged Wednesday night in what Portland police called one of the worst crashes they’ve seen in years.

Derrick Mackenzie, 32, of South Portland was driving at a high rate of speed on Commercial Street between Silver and Pearl streets about 9 p.m. when he struck six vehicles and then was ejected from his car, according to Portland police.

Mackenzie was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, police said.

“This is the worst damage I’ve seen in 26 years and just the number of vehicles damaged, totaled and the monetary loss,” Portland police Sgt. Joe Ezepek said.

No charges have been filed, but police said speed and alcohol were likely factors in the crash.

No one else was injured in the crash.

 


