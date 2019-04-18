First Bangor, now Ellsworth police investigating bogus $100 bill

ELLSWORTH, Maine — City police are investigating the passing of a single counterfeit $100 bill earlier this week.

A town merchant reported receiving the bill Saturday at about 6 p.m. Investigators have conducted several interviews in connection with the case, police said.

The report is at least the fourth received by police in Penobscot and Hancock Counties. Three local businesses reported to Bangor police receiving fraudulent $50 or $100 bills, Bangor police said Monday.

Like the bills passed in Bangor, the Ellsworth bill had Asian lettering and symbols on it, according to a posting on the Ellsworth Police Department’s Facebook page.

Bangor police arrested Tiffany Voisine, who has no fixed address, on Monday, about two weeks after a cashier at the Leadbetter’s at 219 Hammond St. caught her trying to pay with counterfeit money, according to the affidavit.

She was charged with aggravated forgery, a Class B felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 dollars. The arrest came the same day Bangor police advised the public to look out for counterfeit $50 and $100 bills circulating in the area.

It was unclear whether the Ellsworth and Bangor cases are connected. Such counterfeits are common, Ellsworth police said.

Anyone with information about counterfeit bills can call the anonymous tip lines at Bangor police at 207-947-7384 and Ellsworth police at 207-667-2168.