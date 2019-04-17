Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to the high 50s north to south and sunny throughout much of the state.

–The maximum security prison loses about a third of its staff of correctional officers every year on average. Work-related stress, abuse from inmates and challenging working conditions that include having urine and feces thrown at officers contributes to the challenge staffing the prison, which new administrators are trying to address.

–After the demise of the Unity Food Hub in 2017, farmers Christa Bahner, Adrienne Lee and Colleen Hanlon-Smith found themselves in a bit of a pickle. Instead of stewing over their uprooted produce distribution network, they created a new one that aims to offer customers more options while helping Maine farmers efficiently deliver their products to tables in Belfast, Waterville, Portland and, later in the summer, Bar Harbor.

–A group of Bangor surgeons has opened a new outpatient surgery center near the Bangor Mall that allows them to more easily do advanced types of surgery, in particular same-day knee, hip and shoulder replacements. The center gives the surgeons more room to perform outpatient total joint replacements. Its opening is part of a national trend toward more patients seeking operations at freestanding, outpatient surgery centers — a trend that poses stiff competition for hospitals.

–When Sarah Newcomb was growing up in Orono in the late 1980s and 1990s, she always felt like a misfit — like she was less-than. That’s because in a town full of the children of University of Maine professors and professionals, who went on ski trips and vacations to Disney World like it was no big deal, Newcomb’s family was different.

Newcomb’s experiences growing up in a lower middle class household have inspired her, as an adult, to help people with similar backgrounds overcome the bad lessons, shame and self-doubt that come with growing up poor.

–Named Brooks Cake, this 19th century tea cake made with real butter, flour, sugar, eggs and milk, and studded with currants is easy to assemble and delicious.

