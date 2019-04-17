Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to the high 50s north to south and sunny throughout much of the state.
The Maine State Prison is struggling to keep staff on the job
–The maximum security prison loses about a third of its staff of correctional officers every year on average. Work-related stress, abuse from inmates and challenging working conditions that include having urine and feces thrown at officers contributes to the challenge staffing the prison, which new administrators are trying to address.
Three Maine women have teamed up to spice up farm CSA options
–After the demise of the Unity Food Hub in 2017, farmers Christa Bahner, Adrienne Lee and Colleen Hanlon-Smith found themselves in a bit of a pickle. Instead of stewing over their uprooted produce distribution network, they created a new one that aims to offer customers more options while helping Maine farmers efficiently deliver their products to tables in Belfast, Waterville, Portland and, later in the summer, Bar Harbor.
A new Bangor surgical center is part of a trend offering hospitals stiff competition
–A group of Bangor surgeons has opened a new outpatient surgery center near the Bangor Mall that allows them to more easily do advanced types of surgery, in particular same-day knee, hip and shoulder replacements. The center gives the surgeons more room to perform outpatient total joint replacements. Its opening is part of a national trend toward more patients seeking operations at freestanding, outpatient surgery centers — a trend that poses stiff competition for hospitals.
How one Maine woman rebooted her relationship with money and is helping others do it, too
–When Sarah Newcomb was growing up in Orono in the late 1980s and 1990s, she always felt like a misfit — like she was less-than. That’s because in a town full of the children of University of Maine professors and professionals, who went on ski trips and vacations to Disney World like it was no big deal, Newcomb’s family was different.
Newcomb’s experiences growing up in a lower middle class household have inspired her, as an adult, to help people with similar backgrounds overcome the bad lessons, shame and self-doubt that come with growing up poor.
Make this: Make a historical pound cake that dates back to the Civil War
–Named Brooks Cake, this 19th century tea cake made with real butter, flour, sugar, eggs and milk, and studded with currants is easy to assemble and delicious.
In other news …
Maine
These microbes deep in the ocean crust may hold clues to the origin of life
Trevor Noah set for stand-up show in Bangor this summer
Maine art professor, known internationally for TED talk, dies
Bangor
Hampden Police Chief Joe Rogers retiring after 32 years on the job
Down East Credit Union robbery suspect’s bail set for $50,000
Woman accused of trying to use fake $100 bills at Bangor convenience store
Business
Bar popular with Maine shipyard workers closes after nearly 30 years
Maine stores appear to dodge latest Sears fiscal maneuvers
With blueberries in trouble, Maine eyes commission overhaul
Politics
What the biggest Maine state employees union wants from Janet Mills
Oyster farmers, lobster haulers take their turf battle to Maine State House
Song about Maine’s Civil War soldiers could become state ballad
Opinion
What Switzerland can teach us about referendum reform
Notre Dame Cathedral will rise again. But it will never be the same.
Wednesday, March 17, 2019: Ban child marriage, christening another warship, death with dignity
Sports
UMaine hockey players gain valuable experience at world championships
Bangor tops Brewer in historic first varsity boys’ lacrosse meeting
Seattle Seahawks make Russell Wilson NFL’s highest paid player
