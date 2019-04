Employees at a Portland television studio were forced to evacuate when a fire alarm went off Thursday during its 5:30 p.m. broadcast.

News Center Maine came back on the air at 5:44 p.m. The program is broadcast from its studio at 1 Congress St. in Portland.

The Portland Fire Department responded and cleared the studio so the news broadcast, which is seen on Channel 2 in Bangor and Channel 6 in Portland, could resume.