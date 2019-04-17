5 things to do in Hancock County this weekend

ELLSWORTH — The Downeast Audubon will hold its 15th annual spring cleanup 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Birdsacre, 289 High St. Bring a rake and gloves and we’ll provide the rest, including warm drinks and Dunkin’ Munchkins. Tasks range from raking and cutting back perennials to hauling leaves and picking up sticks.

BLUE HILL — Blue Hill Heritage Trust will host the fourth annual HOP! Egg Hunt and Spring Carnival 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Blue Hill Town Park, 97 Water St. The Egg Hunt, open to children 12 and under, will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a fun Spring Carnival with spring themed games, activities and refreshments. Some of the eggs will include prizes. Please bring your own basket or bag for the egg hunt. For more information, please contact Blue Hill Heritage Trust at 374-5118 or info@bluehillheritagetrust.org.

ELLSWORTH — The Grand will present its spring musical “The Wizard of Oz” 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at 165 Main St. Directed by Leslie Michaud. Dorothy Gale, a young girl living on a Kansas farm with her Aunt Em and Uncle Henry, dreams of escaping her mundane life. The family’s mean neighbor, Miss Gulch, threatens to impound Dorothy’s cherished dog, Toto, so Dorothy and Toto run away. They meet up with kindly Professor Marvel, who subtly convinces Dorothy to return home. Suddenly a cyclone hits, and Dorothy and Toto, seeking shelter in the house, are transported to the Land of Oz. Tickets are reserved seating and are $20 for adults and seniors, $18 for Grand members and $12 for students (15 and under). For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.

DEER ISLE — The Island Heritage Trust will hold its monthly bird walk at Scott’s Landing Preserve 8-9 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at North Deer Isle Road. All levels and ages of birders welcome. If you need a pair of binoculars, the trust has some to lend, just let us know ahead of time. For more information, contact 348-2455. Suggested donation $5.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Margot Haertel will hold a window star making workshop 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main St. Materials will be provided. Children age 10 and older with an adult chaperone are welcome. Visit swhplibrary.org/pdf/WindowStars2019.pdf for more information on window star making, or call the library at 244-7065. Registration required.