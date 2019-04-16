Why the Mueller report really doesn’t matter

It may surprise many, but the central issue with the impending release of the Mueller report has little to do with its contents. Rather, it’s a testament to how strongly millions of Americans feel about President Donald Trump.

With the redacted report expected to be released Thursday, a two-part struggle continues with Trump, Republicans in Congress and his media supporters claiming he has been proven innocent, while the Democrats and more mainstream media outlets claim that Trump has not been proven innocent, only that, although there may not have been a “smoking gun” found when it comes to collusion, there’s clear evidence of obstruction.

This fight is likely to drag on right through the campaign season and the election. Both “sides” will continue to “spin” the Mueller report in a way that benefits their positions and deflects the other side’s argument. The results of the investigation by Robert Mueller, while providing fodder for news coverage, topics around the “water cooler” and ammunition for both parties to pursue their respective agendas before the American people, actually mean very little to millions of American citizens.

In the fall of 2015, my wife and I spent a weekend in Montreal, staying with relatives when I made my bold guarantee. I was positive, I told them, that Trump would never be the Republican nominee, let alone be elected president. I said this with great conviction because I knew that, regardless of the personal and political weaknesses of other Republicans running for the presidency and similar weaknesses in potential Democratic nominees, I was sure that Trump’s arrogance, bullying, racist comments, history of bankruptcies, affairs, cheating, etc., would show him to be unsuitable to lead our nation as president.

I was wrong. Trump received the votes of tens of millions of Americans, something I never thought was possible. His supporters believe what he says and support what he does. On the other side are millions who disagree with everything Trump does and says and who are appalled at the direction our country has taken.

Trump has been, and will continue to be, a polarizing figure in America.

Like many who do not consider themselves Trump supporters, I was hoping the Mueller report would be that “smoking gun” and that would result in him being led away in handcuffs. The number of indictments, arrests, grand jury hearings, etc., involving Trump’s associates encouraged me into thinking there would be that next step when Trump would be gone.

I have come to realize though, that it doesn’t really matter. Americans waiting for the removal of Trump as president will continue to follow the Mueller investigation’s findings and his legal battles in various courts and locations, while Trump’s supporters continue to believe that what he says is true — it’s simply a series of witch hunts initiated and pursued by Democrats and liberals with the sole purpose of stopping Trump from truly making America great again.

I hate to say this, but the Mueller report won’t change a thing.

Jim Sack of Surry is a retired teacher and principal.