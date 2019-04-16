Maine news you need to know for Tuesday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the 40s and windy through much the state.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Mainers in Paris ‘took some of the last photos that exist’ of Notre Dame
–Ellsworth High School sent a group of 13 students, alongside five chaperones, to Paris this week on a trip to study the artists of France and Spain. The group arrived in the city on Saturday, and one of the first places the students visited was the cathedral. And a group of students from Rangeley Lakes Regional School visited the cathedral just two hours prior to the fire breaking out. The group had decided to forgo the tour of the inside of the cathedral — which would likely have occurred at around the same time as the fire.
College of the Atlantic is looking to beat MDI’s housing squeeze
–The small college recently closed on a $2.2 million purchase of six townhouse apartments that it will rent to students during the academic year and tourists during the summer. Each townhouse apartment will likely accommodate four or five students. One or two of the apartments might also be used for guest teachers or other visitors, according to College of the Atlantic.
A film director who’s an Old Town native has his next production lined up
–Aron Gaudet and his wife, Gita Pullapilly, are set to write and direct a comedy film starring Kristen Bell and Leslie Jones. It’s a dark comedy starring Bell and Jones as two Arizona housewives who come up with a way to counterfeit coupons, and find themselves sitting atop a $40 million coupon cartel. Gaudet and Pullapilly created “The Way We Get By,” a 2009 documentary about the Bangor International Airport troop greeters, and “Beneath the Harvest Sky,” a 2013 film set in Aroostook County.
Maine golfers say Tiger’s Masters win will heighten interest in the game
–Tiger Woods had suffered through years of ups and downs before winning the Masters on Sunday. Mainers say the resurgence is a sign for more to come and will help spark interest in golf.
Blue Hill plans to hire an administrator for the first time in recent memory
–With a longtime selectman retiring, the town’s board of selectmen realized it made sense to hire a professional administrator to oversee full-time town employees. “What we realized over the years was that the managing of a town like Blue Hill has become very complicated for various reasons,” said Selectman Jim Schatz.
In other news …
Maine
Maine Marine allegedly killed by another Marine in South Carolina
Flooding closes road in Aroostook County town
Residents of a Casco Bay island evicted from Portland parking garage
Bangor
Manslaughter trial in baby’s death that sparked father’s rampage to begin Tuesday
Police: Watch out for counterfeit $50, $100 bills in Bangor
Maine schools under pressure amid spike in youth homelessness
Business
New York investors poised to buy Bangor Mall
Maine scallopers hope for better haul as 2019 season ends
Why Maine hospitals are teaming up instead of competing
Politics
Senators say Portsmouth Naval Shipyard funds appear safe from diversion to pay for border wall
Janet Mills on her first 100 days: ‘I’m trying to be cautious’
Redacted copy of Mueller’s Russia report now expected Thursday
Opinion
In CMP corridor debate, process matters
Sudan’s new ruler is no democrat, and he has Darfur to answer for
Private ownership of rockweed is better for Maine fisheries than public ownership
Sports
Joan Samuelson places first in age group with 3-hour Boston Marathon finish
Dwight Smith Jr. drives in 4 runs as Orioles beat Red Sox
Perfect conditions greet local paddlers at weekend races
Your Morning Update is published every weekday. To receive this in your inbox weekday mornings, or to check out our range of free newsletters, click here.
To subscribe to the Bangor Daily News, click here.
Comments