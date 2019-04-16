Maine news you need to know for Tuesday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the 40s and windy through much the state.

–Ellsworth High School sent a group of 13 students, alongside five chaperones, to Paris this week on a trip to study the artists of France and Spain. The group arrived in the city on Saturday, and one of the first places the students visited was the cathedral. And a group of students from Rangeley Lakes Regional School visited the cathedral just two hours prior to the fire breaking out. The group had decided to forgo the tour of the inside of the cathedral — which would likely have occurred at around the same time as the fire.

–The small college recently closed on a $2.2 million purchase of six townhouse apartments that it will rent to students during the academic year and tourists during the summer. Each townhouse apartment will likely accommodate four or five students. One or two of the apartments might also be used for guest teachers or other visitors, according to College of the Atlantic.

–Aron Gaudet and his wife, Gita Pullapilly, are set to write and direct a comedy film starring Kristen Bell and Leslie Jones. It’s a dark comedy starring Bell and Jones as two Arizona housewives who come up with a way to counterfeit coupons, and find themselves sitting atop a $40 million coupon cartel. Gaudet and Pullapilly created “The Way We Get By,” a 2009 documentary about the Bangor International Airport troop greeters, and “Beneath the Harvest Sky,” a 2013 film set in Aroostook County.

–Tiger Woods had suffered through years of ups and downs before winning the Masters on Sunday. Mainers say the resurgence is a sign for more to come and will help spark interest in golf.

–With a longtime selectman retiring, the town’s board of selectmen realized it made sense to hire a professional administrator to oversee full-time town employees. “What we realized over the years was that the managing of a town like Blue Hill has become very complicated for various reasons,” said Selectman Jim Schatz.

