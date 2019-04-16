Maine Wildlife Park opens for 2019 season

The Maine Wildlife Park in Gray opened its doors for the 2019 season Monday.

Last week’s snow and muddy conditions delayed the opening of the park.

Asphalt roads and walkways are cleared, but until the last few days, the parking lot was too soft and muddy. The park had the same problem a lot of Mainers had this winter.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had more ice than this year, and that made it very difficult right up until the last hours — scraping ice, trying to get all the pathways clear, all the exhibits free so you can put animals in them. So it was more challenging, I’d say, than ever before to open this year,” Park Superintendent Curt Johnson said.

Exhibits include moose, deer and other large mammals.

There are also all kinds of small mammals and birds native to Maine.