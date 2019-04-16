Community in mourning after Maine Marine allegedly killed by fellow service member

A Maine community is in mourning after a local Marine was allegedly shot and killed by a fellow service member at a base in South Carolina.

Cpl. Tyler Wallingford, who grew up in Standish, was allegedly shot and killed by a fellow Marine inside their barracks at the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, South Carolina, according to military officials.

The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Cpl. Spencer T. Daily, was taken in custody, and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Wallingford, 21, followed in his family’s footsteps by joining Standish Fire and EMS as a volunteer.

“He was always willing and wanting to help out wherever he could with whatever he could,” Standish fire Chief Rob Caron said.

Wallingford expanded on that calling in 2016 when he joined the Marines.

“When he came back he was a totally different kid, going from a toddler to an adult overnight, it was fantastic what it did for him and I think we were all just as proud as his parents were,” Caron said.

Wallingford’s legacy of service will continue to resonate through the small town.

“He left a lasting impact on all of us, including myself,” Caron said. “Just how proud I am of him for what he did here and serving the country.”

Standish fire officials said they hope to have a procession through Maine for Wallingford once his body is returned by the military.