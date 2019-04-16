NH student says high school made her cover up Trump T-shirt

EPPING, New Hampshire — An Epping High School student was thrown into the middle of a First Amendment debate after she said she was told to remove a Donald Trump “Make America Great Again” T-shirt.

Freshman Ciretta MacKenzie said she wanted to celebrate the school’s “Murica” day Monday by wearing a T-shirt with the president’s name and campaign slogan that she purchased on the eighth-grade trip to Washington, D.C. She said just before noon she was called to Principal Brian Ernest’s office where he said while she was not in trouble for wearing her shirt she would have to wear a different one or cover it up.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

MacKenzie, who turns 15 next week, said she understood and respected the request, but reminded her principal Trump was the president and political shirts were not banned under the school’s dress code, aside from the fact it occurred on a school spirit day revolving around patriotism. She said Ernest responded by saying the request was because Trump was a controversial president and he did not want to make any other student uncomfortable, not wanting to conflate politics and patriotism.

MacKenzie said she borrowed a friend’s sweatshirt to cover her T-shirt for the rest of the day.

“I was more confused than upset,” she said. “It’s kind of ridiculous because there’s nothing in the dress code from preventing students from wearing clothing with a political message. We need to be respectful towards other’s opinions and it’s no reason to get angry.”

[White House hopeful Amy Klobuchar fields questions from Maine, NH voters during campaign stop]

Epping Superintendent Valerie McKenney did not respond to a request for comment.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire’s legal director Gilles Bissonnette said public schools have a long history limiting students’ freedom of expression. He said ACLU-NH filed a public records request seeking documentation of the school district’s speech policies.

“We are deeply concerned about the actions of Epping High School in censoring this peaceful political speech in support of the president,” Bissonnette said. “T-shirts, as well as hats, buttons and other wearable items, are a common way for students to express their views on everything from political races to social issues. Public schools should create an environment where the free exchange of ideas is fostered, not silenced.”

[Meet the Maine man who wants to be our next president]

Rose MacKenzie said while she believed Ernest had her daughter’s safety in mind, thinking she could have been a target for bullying, she felt the school missed a teaching opportunity about being respectful toward the opinions of others

“I don’t want to crucify the school,” Rose said. “The principal is a good person and he did what he thought was best in a split-second decision because he is responsible for what happens in the school. It’s a symptom of a much bigger problem of people not being able to respect the opinions of others, and it never should’ve gotten to the point where the principal had to step in and make a judgment call like this.”

[Maine woman says she’d rather go to jail than take down Trump signs]

Rose said she doesn’t want to confront the school district but to start a dialogue about how the school can foster difficult, but respectful and constructive conversations on political issues in the classroom. She said she requested an opportunity to address the School Board at its next meeting Thursday.

Ciretta’s father, Jason MacKenzie, said for people who claim to be tolerant of the opinions of others should have practiced what they preach.

“If you say you are tolerant, be tolerant,” he said. “This was the reverse of doing that, it was the easy way out (for the school.) Don’t make her change her shirt. If people are rude to her, deal with them. Not her.”