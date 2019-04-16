Former Rockland employee avoids jail time after stealing from city

A former Rockland city employee will serve no jail time after admitting that she used a city credit card to make more than $5,000 in personal purchases.

Laurie Smith, 55, pleaded guilty last week to one charge of felony theft in exchange for a sentencing agreement that does not include jail time. Her two-year prison sentence was fully suspended, according to court documents.

Smith is required to complete 200 hours of community service and will be placed on probation for two years. Following her sentencing hearing Thursday, Smith repaid $2,105 that she owed the city.

Between 2016 and 2018, Smith — who worked in the city’s finance department — made about $5,000 in unauthorized purchases with a municipal credit card. The theft was detected in late October, and police summonsed Smith on the charge in November.

Shortly after the theft was discovered, Rockland City Manager Tom Luttrell confirmed that Smith was no longer employed by the city. Smith had been a city employee since 1993.