Former Maine health club manager sentenced for embezzlement

PORTLAND, Maine — A Rockland man will serve four months in jail for committing embezzlement and health care fraud while managing a health club.

Michael A. Morrison, 42, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to the charges in December, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

In addition to the jail time, Morrison will be on probation for three years following his release, including four months on home confinement. Morrison was also ordered to pay $206,000 in restitution.

From 2005 to 2016, Morrison served as the manager of the Trade Winds’ Health, Swim and Tan Club in Rockland. The health club also operated a business called Coastal Physical Therapy.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, between 2014 and 2016 Morrison submitted about $175,000 worth of fraudulent claims to Medicare, the state’s Medicaid program, the Veterans Administration health care program and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

While working at the health club, Morrison also embezzled more than $26,000 from the business, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Morrison used a health club credit card to make purchases from Amazon and stole about $4,500 in cash.