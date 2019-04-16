Woman who died in Sabattus house fire had no electricity, running water since 2013

The house fire that killed a 63-year-old woman in Sabattus Friday was accidentally set, state investigators said Tuesday.

Darlene Shores died in the fire at 109 Wales Road in Sabattus, Sgt. Ken Grimes of the state fire marshal’s office said. She lived alone in the home without electricity or running water since 2013, he said.

“The fire originated in the living room area of the home near the wood stove,” he said. “Fire investigators believe that Shores was attempting to light a fire in the wood stove.”

Grimes said the state medical examiner’s office is waiting for test results to officially determine a cause of death.