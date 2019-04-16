Hampden Police Chief Joe Rogers retiring after 32 years on the job

When Hampden’s longtime director of public safety, Chief Joseph “Joe” Rogers, retires at the end of this month, he’ll be replaced by a veteran member of his department.

The town has chosen Sgt. Chris Bailey to be Rogers’ successor, Town Clerk Paula Scott said in a news release.

Rogers is retiring “after 32 years of outstanding and meritorious service to the residents of the town of Hampden,” Scott said.

Although Rogers is officially retiring May 1, Bailey was due to be sworn in to his new position Tuesday night during a Town Council meeting.

Another member of the public safety department, Sgt. Scott Webber, has been appointed to serve as deputy chief under Bailey, Scott said.

Rogers first started doing police work for the town in 1987. In 1993, he became director of the town’s newly formed public safety department, which combined police, fire and rescue services. The town’s code enforcement officer also became part of the department in 2014.

On May 1, the town will hold a retirement party for Rogers from 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the Town Council chambers.