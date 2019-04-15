Westbrook police officer credited with saving man’s life while on vacation

WESTBROOK, Maine — A vacationing local police officer on his way back to Maine is being hailed as a hero for his quick action in saving a man’s life in an airport.

Officer Josh Morrow was on his way from California. He was delay and missed a flight in New Jersey.

As Morrow waited in line to get another flight, a man standing behind him passed out, according to a post on Westbrook Police Department’s Facebook page Sunday afternoon.

Morrow tried to help when he regained consciousness. The officer asked for medical help, but no doctors or nurses were around.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

The man said he was borderline diabetic before passing out again, this time his eyes rolled back and Morrow could not find a pulse.

Morrow immediately started performing CPR, recognizing the man was suffering a diabetic emergency.

He asked someone to get food and a soda for the man, whose pulse returned and regained consciousness again.

[Westbrook police rescue teenager from icy river]

Someone brought food and soda. Morrow gave it to the man, who recovered.

“Undoubtedly Officer Morrow saved this man’s life. Not only did Officer Morrow give CPR, but he correctly recognized what caused the episode and was able to take command and direct that someone get food and soda for the man,” the Westbrook Police post reads.

“We are proud of Officer Morrow and his actions. He is a true hero. Great job Officer Morrow!” the post ends.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news in Greater Portland and southern Maine.