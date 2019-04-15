1 dies in Androscoggin County car crash

One person died and two others were injured in an early morning crash in Durham.

A vehicle went off the road and crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of Shiloh and Deervale roads about 1 a.m. Monday, according to Androscoggin County sheriff’s Chief Deputy William Gagne.

Gagne said one person, who has not been identified pending family notification, died at the scene and two others suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Gagne said no cause of the crash has been determined.

Shiloh Road was closed Monday morning while investigators worked the scene and the utility pole was repaired.

This story will be updated.