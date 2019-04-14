New England
April 14, 2019
New England

Woman accused of driving drunk to Mass. police station to pick up friend

Dreamstime | TNS
The Associated Press

A woman has been arrested on Cape Cod for driving drunk while attempting to pick up a friend at the police station.

The Cape Cod Times reports 43-year-old Kelly Lamay of Eastham pleaded not guilty to operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle Friday in Orleans District Court.

Police say Lamay showed up drunk to the Provincetown police station early Friday morning as she picked up a friend who had been arrested for public intoxication.

Officers say Lamay registered twice the legal limit for blood alcohol percentage on two breath tests and failed four field sobriety tests. The department requires the tests before releasing anyone to protective custody.

Lamay is due back in court in May. It couldn’t be determined if she has a lawyer.

 


