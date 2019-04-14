No injuries after small plane has rocky landing in Bangor

No one was hurt Sunday afternoon when a small plane apparently crashed on landing at Bangor International Airport, according to an eyewitness.

The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. and caused airport officials to close a runway for at least an hour, Aimee Thibodeau, the marketing manager at the airport, said. Because there were no injuries and the plane was not a commercial aircraft, officials would not typically release the names of those involved, she said.

Dan Warner, a volunteer with the Orono-based Down East Emergency Medicine Institute, was working at the search and rescue company’s hangar at the airport when he heard an out-of-place noise.

“I heard what sounded like an engine cutting out when [the pilot] was coming in to land,” Warner said. “That caught my attention. I happened to look over and saw him drop about 10 feet on his nose.”

He immediately notified airport authorities to tell them about the crash of the plane that appeared to be a Cessna. He then saw several fire trucks responding to the plane, which had dark smoke coming from it. Two people got out of the plane, Warner said.