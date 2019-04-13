Midcoast
April 13, 2019
Bath Iron Works to christen destroyer named after late senator

Dennis Griggs | U.S. Navy
Irene Hirano Inouye, left, and Frank Wood, a Bath Iron Works welder, authenticate the keel of the future guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) at Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, May 14, 2018.
By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff

The future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) will be christened June 22 at Bath Iron Works, the company has announced.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer is named for Sen. Daniel Inouye, a Medal of Honor recipient who fought in World War II and then served as a U.S. Senator representing from 1963 until his death in 2012.

Inouye received the Medal of Honor for his actions on April 21, 1945, in Italy, when he lost his right arm during a battle but continued to fight until his regiment’s position was secured, according to the U.S. Navy.

Inouye’s widow, Irene Hirano Inouye, the ship’s sponsor, visited BIW in May 2018 for the ceremonial keel laying of the destroyer.

Details of the christening have not yet been announced.


