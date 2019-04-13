Stonington man ordered to pay $51,000 in back taxes after pleading guilty to not filing returns

A Stonington man has pleaded guilty to not paying state income taxes for 5 years and has been ordered to pay the state $51,000 to settle what he owes.

Kevin L. Clough, 53, was sentenced April 2 in Hancock County Unified Criminal Court after pleading guilty to 10 separate charges. For each of the five years that he did not pay his income taxes, from 2011 through 2015, he was charged with one count of failure to pay Maine state income tax and one count of failure to file a Maine state income tax return, according to court documents.

Clough, a lobsterman by trade, was ordered to pay the state $51,604 in back taxes and to adhere to a payment schedule of $500 per month, according to court documents.

He also was sentenced to serve 180 days in jail with all but 48 hours suspended and to serve one year of administrative release, during which time he must avoid further legal complications or face the chance of being sent back to jail.

Clough will have to report to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth on June 1 to serve the two-day jail sentence. According to court documents, he has been suffering recently from unspecified health problems.

Clough’s defense attorney, Robert Van Horn, declined Friday afternoon to comment on Clough’s case.