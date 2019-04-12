Maine news you need to know for Friday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high 40s and low 50s with sunny skies throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

–A once majestic home that for decades served as the centerpiece of a small Maine town was demolished this week after falling into disrepair. Now, at least one resident fears that there could be a backlash against the new owner who had little choice but to raze the building.

–Bangin’ Whoopie this year has opened a new shop in downtown Bangor, closed its previous shop on Hammond Street, and now plans a new shop in downtown Ellsworth. And it’s only April. Owner James Gallagher said The Maine Grind Building is the perfect location for the business in Ellsworth.

–Sarah Mulcahy of Fort Kent will start Monday’s race with the 75-member elite women’s group, but reduced training and recent injuries will force the high school math teacher to scale back her time goals for the 123rd running of the Boston Marathon.

–This week’s early spring snows and the ensuing runoff have helped create good water conditions for two popular Bangor-area events scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

–On Friday in Bangor, the Allison Ames Band is at the Sea Dog, it’s vinyl night at Nocturnem Drafthaus, there’s a Latin dance night at COESPACE on Columbia Street, and up in Orono, Stesha Cano and the Wicked Friggin’ Jerks play at Black Bear Brewing, and local rockers Wyld Lyfe play at Woodman’s in Orono.

In other news…

Maine

Missing man found dead in Acadia ‘adored his outdoor life in Maine,’ mother says

Belfast rethinks its big summer street party after organizers opt out

After pinch-hitting last year, airline returning to Bar Harbor for full summer season

Bangor

Tudor-style home in Orrington destroyed in blaze

Bangor-based Guard soldiers to get sendoff before Poland deployment

A Maine-centric guide to celebrating the season premiere of ‘Game of Thrones’

Politics

Susan Rice says she won’t challenge Susan Collins in 2020

Maine House Democrats again rebuff GOP efforts to alter minimum wage law

State regulators endorse key permit for CMP’s $1 billion hydropower project

Opinion

It’s time for death with dignity law in Maine

Strengthening Maine Woods tourism resilience

Friday, March 12, 2019: Join the fight against tobacco use, making a choice in Belfast, from away label no help to Maine

Sports

8 upcoming sports events around Maine

Woman sues Houston Astros for $1 million, saying a T-shirt cannon ‘shattered’ her finger

As boys lacrosse grows at Bangor and John Bapst, Brewer joins varsity ranks

