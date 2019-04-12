Trump’s pick to lead Navy served at former Maine air base

Adm. William Francis Moran, President Donald J. Trump’s nominee to serve as the 32nd chief of naval operations, spent an early tour of duty at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station, serving in Patrol Squadron 44.

Trump nominated Moran, currently vice chief of naval operations, to replace Adm. John Richardson, on Thursday, according to the Office of the Navy Chief of Information.

Moran flew P-3 Orion anti-submarine patrol planes and served with VP-44 at Brunswick Naval Air Station from June 1983 to April 1986 as an instructor pilot, educational service officer, power plants branch officer and pilot training officer.

He later commanded VP-46 and Patrol Reconnaissance Wing Two in Hawaii, as well as on the staff of Carrier Group 6 aboard the USS Forrestal.

From 2013 to 2016, Moran served as the chief of naval personnel in Arlington, Virginia.

Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer called Moran “an extraordinary leader who has been a stalwart partner and adviser.”

Richardson said Moran has been, “an amazing leader and good friend.”

“As I turn over and go ashore, I will rest easy knowing that, pending confirmation, Adm. Moran has the watch,” Richardson said.