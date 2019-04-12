Trailer detaches from big rig in Waldoboro

The trailer of a tractor-trailer detached from the tractor and rolled onto its side on Route 32 in Waldoboro, near Route 1, on Thursday morning. There were no injuries.

James Hastings of Union was driving the tractor-trailer north, away from Route 1 and toward Winslows Mills, when a mechanical issue caused the trailer to detach, according to Waldoboro police Officer Nathaniel Jack.

“There was a mechanical issue with the kingpin or hitch to the trailer that caused it to disconnect,” Jack said.

Northeast Transport Inc. of Waldoboro owns the vehicle, which was hauling a load from FMC Corp. of Rockland, a chemical manufacturer, according to Waldoboro fire Chief Paul Smeltzer. The contents were not hazardous materials.

Route 32 was reduced to one lane of traffic as crews worked to clear the scene.

The Maine State Police responded to the scene since the crash involved a commercial vehicle, according to Smeltzer.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched emergency services shortly before 8 a.m.

The Maine State Police, Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services, Waldoboro Fire Department and Waldoboro Police Department responded.