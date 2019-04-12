Taking the blame for April snow

I am pretty sure most everyone, outside of the most avid snowmobilers and skiers, is sick of snow. How can you not be?

It has been almost six months since that first snow blanketed Aroostook County back on Oct. 25. I will let that sink in for a minute … six months. Why do we live in an area of the world where snow covers the ground for half of the year?

I think I ask myself that question every April and May when I see pictures of central and southern Maine with flowers blooming or lawns already starting to turn green.

I admit, that very first snow back in October had a magical quality to it as it coated jack o’lanterns and scarecrows with a bright white covering, in stark contrast to the blaze-orange hues of fall.

And of course Christmas just would not be the same without snow. The way holiday lights sparkle when covered with a fresh layer of powder is a sight to behold. But enough is enough, for crying out loud.

Monday through Wednesday saw several new inches of snow cover most of The County and, I admit it, I thought I was to blame. You see, I made the bold decision to take the snow scraper out of my vehicle and hang it on its trusty hook in the basement, convinced its job was done for another year.

Boy, was I wrong.

But apparently I am not the only person who likes to take the blame for things that are truly out of my control. While covering a school board meeting Monday evening, I overheard the board chairman proudly proclaim that the snow was his fault, because he decided to take the snow tires off of his vehicle.

The superintendent then stated that she was to blame for the snow, because she had boldly announced when the final day of school was to take place, because she was convinced there would be no more snow days.

The following morning, a co-worker exclaimed he was to blame for the weather, because he had packed his shovels into the far corners of a shed.

In the past, I have blamed those people who left wreaths hanging up way beyond their expiration point or those who felt the need to keep Christmas lights illuminated into March as reasons for why it takes so long for spring to arrive.

Who knew so many people sought credit (or is it blame?) for such a simple thing as weather patterns? I know better, of course. Weather changes have nothing to do with the fact that I may or may not ponder pulling out my springtime attire and packing away the sweaters. Do they? Just to be safe, I think I will hold off on my plans to clean the gas grill this weekend. Why tempt fate even more?

