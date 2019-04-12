Trump’s job approval rebounds after release of Mueller report summary

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s job approval rating has rebounded following the release of a four-page summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings related to Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to a new poll.

A Gallup survey released Friday finds that 45 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s job performance, up from 39 percent in March.

While more Americans — 51 percent — continue to disapprove of the president’s performance than approve, the latest approval figure matches two previous highs in Gallup polling.

Trump’s earlier 45 percent readings came during his first week in office in January 2017 and in June 2018 after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

According to a summary of top-line findings of Mueller’s report provided to Congress on March 24 by Attorney General William Barr, Trump and his campaign did not illegally coordinate with Russia, but Mueller left open the question of whether Trump obstructed justice. Barr announced that he concluded Trump did not commit obstruction. The attorney general’s brief account also quoted the Mueller report as saying, “While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Since then, Trump nevertheless has repeatedly claimed “total exoneration,” while Democrats are increasingly accusing Barr of providing political cover for the president. Barr has pledged to release a redacted version of the Mueller report in coming days.

Gallup found that Trump’s job approval remained unchanged from last month among Republicans, with about 9 in 10 approving of his performance.

The increase in Trump’s overall rating is the result of single-digit increases in approval among independents and Democrats, of 6 percentage points and 4 percentage points, respectively, Gallup said.

Another poll conducted after the release of Barr’s summary, for the Georgetown University Institute of Politics and Public Service, found Trump’s job approval to be 43 percent, largely unchanged from 42 percent in March 2018.

On Thursday, Trump shared an inaccurate graphic on Twitter that said his overall approval rating was 55 percent.

The graphic was produced by the Fox Business Network and broadcast the night before on “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

After Trump’s tweet, the network offered multiple on-air corrections, including one from Dobbs, who said he wanted “to repair something I got wrong.”

The graphic with the incorrect number remained in Trump’s Twitter feed as of Friday morning.

An Economist-YouGov poll released this week also found Trump’s job approval to be 43 percent, down slightly from an average of 45 percent in March polling.

Washington Post writer Emily Guskin contributed to this report.