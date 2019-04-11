Police shut down Old Orchard Beach parlor after neighbors say ‘they were doing more than massage’

An Old Orchard Beach massage parlor is shut down after suspected “criminal activity.”

Police are remaining tight-lipped on the details on the suspected criminal activity that was happening inside at Oriental Massage.

They say the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has been offering language translation services for female Asian employees who worked there.

“My house is next door, so I can see everything going in and out,” said neighbor Sandi Partee. “It was a busy place, up until recently. … It was really kind of shady.”

Old Orchard Beach Police Captain David Hemingway says the business first entered his view back in 2018 due to code violations.

Recently, he received tips from people living nearby about possible illegal activities happening inside the massage parlor.

“We heard stories,” Partee said. “Living in the neighborhood, you hear stories. … Just that they were doing more than massage.”

Hemingway said his department began conducting surveillance on the business and then led to a search warrant Wednesday.

They found numerous building code and fire violations in addition to the original search warrant, which prompted them to shut down this business, he said.

“We believe that some of the people may have been living within the business, which is also not authorized and the building isn’t designed for that at this time,” Hemingway said.

“Well it’s not surprising because I did see they were … under surveillance,” neighbor Sandi Partee said. “We did see cars parked watching them for the last few weeks off and on.”

Right now, no arrests or charges have been made, but Hemingway says the investigation is ongoing and this business is closed indefinitely for now.