Maine news you need to know for Thursday

–CMP made headlines across the state for billing increases that coincided with both a new customer account system rollout and the October 2017 wind storm that knocked out power to much of Maine. The company admitted that 97,000 customers saw their bills spike 50 percent or more. While CMP has tried to assure the public that its billing problems are behind it, records and interviews with customers conducted almost a year and a half after the problems first emerged show the company is still struggling to convince people its bills are accurate.

–Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Silver Airways stepped in to provide service between Bar Harbor and Boston last summer after the Bar Harbor airport lost its seasonal carrier, PenAir, shortly before the summer tourist season. After stepping in for the summer as the substitute, Silver Airways will return to Bar Harbor this summer as the airport’s seasonal carrier. The airport also has year-round service to Boston provided by Cape Air. The seasonal carrier provides the added capacity needed during the summer months.

–Trevor DeLaite dominated at Bangor High School, but struggled during his first two seasons on the mound for the Black Bears. This spring, the junior has used a revamped approach to assume a new role as UMaine’s late-game pitcher.

–As it seeks to renew its federal operating license for two dams in Ellsworth, the Canadian company that operates them is pledging to reduce the variation in water levels on Ellsworth’s Graham Lake as a way of minimizing the dams’ effects on the water quality of the nearby Union River. But critics say Black Bear Hydro could reduce the variation in water levels even more.

–After the organizers of Belfast’s big August street party informed city officials that they would not host the bash this year, elected officials and others involved in the downtown are considering changes to make it more family-friendly. Others say it’s time to explore a “less crazy” celebration.

—A send-off ceremony will be held in Bangor on Saturday for a group of soldiers in the Maine National Guard who will deploy to Poland later this month. The 69 members of the 286th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion will be supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve and will not return until early 2020.

–After nearly two years of waiting, over the next six weeks we’ll finally find out what happens to all our beloved — and not-so-beloved — characters. How will you be getting ready for the big night? The BDN’s Emily Burnham has put together this guide to getting up to speed on the first seven seasons; how to celebrate with fellow “Game of Thrones” fans, including special Games of Thrones-themed food and beer; and where to watch the new season.

