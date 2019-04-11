New England
April 11, 2019
Wrongful death lawsuit in Massachusetts texting suicide case resolved

Bristol County Sheriff's Office| AP
This Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, booking photo released by the Bristol County Sheriff's Office shows Michelle Carter, ordered to start serving a 15-month jail sentence for her involuntary manslaughter conviction for sending a barrage of text messages urging boyfriend Conrad Roy III to kill himself.
The Associated Press

BOSTON — The wrongful death lawsuit brought against the Massachusetts woman convicted of sending her suicidal boyfriend a series of text messages urging him to kill himself has been resolved.

Michelle Carter was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III. The 22-year-old woman, who was 17 at the time of Roy’s death, began serving a 15-month sentence in February.

Eric Goldman, an attorney for Roy’s mother, told the Boston Herald the case has been “resolved” but declined to provide details.

Carter’s attorneys also refused comment.

Roy killed himself by filling his pickup truck with carbon monoxide in a Fairhaven, Massachusetts, parking lot. When he had second thoughts about killing himself, Carter texted him to “get back in” the truck.

To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255), or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.


