Search resumes in Acadia for MDI man missing since Monday

Rangers at Acadia National Park and searchers with other organizations have resumed looking Thursday morning for Adam “AJ” Emmett in the area where he was last seen.

Emmett, 45, was spotted early Monday morning at the Schooner Head Overlook on the eastern side of Mount Desert Island, near the park’s main entrance station in Park Loop Road.

Rangers became concerned about Emmett on Tuesday after noticing that his car had been parked in the overlook parking since before it started snowing the previous day, park officials said Thursday. They checked the immediate area for Emmett but were unable to find him.

Rangers continued to look for Emmett on Wednesday with the assistance of trained search dogs in the vicinity of Schooner Head and Great Head, park officials said Thursday morning in a release.

The Coast Guard is searching the water and shoreline near Schooner Head while Maine Marine Patrol is searching the area from a fixed wing airplane. Maine Warden Service dog teams and volunteers from Maine Association for Search and Rescue also are participating Thursday in the search. The Maine Warden Service is taking the lead on continued search efforts while park rangers are on the investigation, park officials said.

Acadia officials asked the public to steer clear of the area while Emmett is missing.

“Emmett is a well-liked and respected [local] resident and we understand friends want to assist in the search efforts,” Acadia officials wrote in the release. “At this point in time we ask that individuals stay out of the search area to allow focused search efforts to continue.”

Anyone who may have information about Emmett that would be useful to finding him is asked to contact the Maine Warden Service at 207-973-3700 or Acadia National Park at 207-288-8791.