4 UMaine athletes will be honored as outstanding graduating seniors at commencement

Two members of the University of Maine men’s basketball team are among four Black Bear student-athletes who have been named 2019 Outstanding Graduating Seniors by the university.

Basketball players Vincent Eze and Ilija Stojiljkovic have been honored along with women’s swim team member Shayla Kleisinger and Lydia Murray of the women’s ice hockey team.

The Outstanding Graduating Students will be honored May 11 at UMaine’s 217th Commencement at Alfond Arena in Orono.

The four honorees are: Vincent Eze, men’s basketball, Outstanding Graduating International Student in the College of Education and Human Development; Shayla Kleisinger, women’s swimming, Outstanding Graduating International Student in the College of Engineering; Lydia Murray, women’s ice hockey, Outstanding Graduating International Student in the College of Natural Sciences, Forestry and Agriculture; and Ilija Stojiljkovic, men’s basketball, Outstanding Graduating International Student in the Maine Business School.

University of Maine | BDN University of Maine | BDN

Eze, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, was named the Outstanding Graduating International Student in the College of Education and Human Development. He is double-majoring in child development and family relations and in sociology, with a concentration in individual and family studies.

Eze, who averaged 6.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game as a forward for coach Richard Barron’s team, is a teaching assistant and a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. He also has been involved in student groups, including Male Athletes Against Violence, the Student Portfolio Investment Fund and the International Student Association.

He plans to attend graduate school to study public administration.

University of Maine | BDN University of Maine | BDN

Stojiljkovic, of Nis, Serbia, is a management major who contributed 3.1 points and 2.5 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per contest last season while serving as a team captain.

His was named to the 2019 America East All-Academic Team, and the Eastern College Athletic Conference President’s Honor Roll and National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court, both in 2018.

Stojiljkovic has been a member of Male Athletes Against Violence and the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee on campus, and served as a peer tutor and mentor. He plans to pursue a master’s degree and play professional basketball.

University of Maine | BDN University of Maine | BDN

Kleisinger, of Winnipeg, Canada, is a biomedical engineering major with a minor in nanotechnology.

She swam on UMaine’s third-place 200 freestyle relay that set a school record of 7 minutes, 29.80 seconds at the America East Championships. There, she finished fifth in the 1,650 free and took eighth in the 500 free.

Kleisinger is a member of the All Maine Women honor society, vice president of the UMaine chapter of Active Minds and has worked in the Howell Biointerface and Biomimetics Laboratory and participating in an interdisciplinary project through the Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions.

Kleisinger’s capstone research project focuses on microsatellite technology used in NASA’s CubeSat initiative that would be capable of sustaining the growth of microgreen plants in space. She plans to pursue a job in biomedical technology and attend graduate school.

University of Maine | BDN University of Maine | BDN

Murray, of Sault Ste. Marie, Canada, is majoring in nursing and was a forward on the women’s ice hockey team.

She ranked fifth on the team with 15 points (6 goals, 9 assists) and in 2017 won the Team Maine award for the highest GPA on the team. In the nursing program, Murray has done numerous clinical rotations, caring for a range of patients at Brewer Center for Health and Rehabilitation; St. Joseph Hospital; the surgical and orthopedic unit and the medical and neuroscience unit at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center; surgical and pediatrics at Northern Light EMMC; and community clinicals at Orono High School, Orono Middle School and Asa C. Adams School. Her senior practicum is with the EMMC obstetrics unit.

Murray has been involved in the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and Athletes for Sexual Responsibility. She has discovered a passion for obstetrics and women’s health, and plans to pursue a career as a registered nurse.