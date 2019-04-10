Final proposed MPA football classification for 2019

Football
HIGH SCHOOL
Maine Principals’ Association
Proposed 2019 Classification
Class A (950-plus students)
Thornton Academy (1476), Lewiston (1420), Bangor (1202), Bonny Eagle (1094), Oxford Hills/Buckfield (1063), Edward Little (998), Sanford (982), Scarborough (973)
Class B (600-949)
North
Windham (941), Falmouth/Greely (837), Skowhegan (782), Hampden Academy (770), Messalonskee (735), Brunswick (714), Cony (673), Brewer (672), Mt. Blue (666), Gardiner (622), Lawrence (610)
South
Deering (932), Massabesic (927), South Portland (898), Noble (894), Gorham (819), Marshwood (784), Portland (766), Biddeford (764), Westbrook (748), Kennebunk (717), Cheverus (394)
Class C (420-599)
North
Nokomis (583), Medomak Valley (559), Mount Desert Island (531), Waterville (516), Hermon (508), Belfast (505), Old Town (503), Oceanside (474), John Bapst/Bangor Christian/Penobscot Christian (465), Winslow (438), MCI (433)
South
Morse (583), Fryeburg Academy (575), York (553), Leavitt (551), Lake Region (535), Freeport (525), Cape Elizabeth (514), Poland (463), Wells (422)
Class D (0-419)
North
Foxcroft Academy (415), Washington Academy (404), Mt. View (374), Mattanawcook Academy/Penobscot Valley/Lee Academy (341), Orono (338), Houlton/Hodgdon/Greater Houlton Christian Academy/Southern Aroostook (336), Bucksport (314), Dexter (290), Stearns (168)
South
Camden Hills (693), Spruce Mountain (402), Oak Hill (399), Mountain Valley (375), Lisbon/St. Dominic (357), Madison/Carrabec (299), Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall/Dale (267), Dirigo (219)
Eight-Player
Large School (351-plus)
Mt. Ararat (709), Gray/New Gloucester (596), Yarmouth (509), Ellsworth (455), Maranacook (361)
Small School (0-350)
Sacopee Valley (310), Traip Academy (255), Old Orchard Beach (243), Boothbay (199), Telstar (199)
