April 10, 2019
Final proposed MPA football classification for 2019

Proposed 2019 Classification

Class A (950-plus students)

Thornton Academy (1476), Lewiston (1420), Bangor (1202), Bonny Eagle (1094), Oxford Hills/Buckfield (1063), Edward Little (998), Sanford (982), Scarborough (973)

Class B (600-949)

North

Windham (941), Falmouth/Greely (837), Skowhegan (782), Hampden Academy (770), Messalonskee (735), Brunswick (714), Cony (673), Brewer (672), Mt. Blue (666), Gardiner (622), Lawrence (610)

South

Deering (932), Massabesic (927), South Portland (898), Noble (894), Gorham (819), Marshwood (784), Portland (766), Biddeford (764), Westbrook (748), Kennebunk (717), Cheverus (394)

Class C (420-599)

North

Nokomis (583), Medomak Valley (559), Mount Desert Island (531), Waterville (516), Hermon (508), Belfast (505), Old Town (503), Oceanside (474), John Bapst/Bangor Christian/Penobscot Christian (465), Winslow (438), MCI (433)

South

Morse (583), Fryeburg Academy (575), York (553), Leavitt (551), Lake Region (535), Freeport (525), Cape Elizabeth (514), Poland (463), Wells (422)

Class D (0-419)

North

Foxcroft Academy (415), Washington Academy (404), Mt. View (374), Mattanawcook Academy/Penobscot Valley/Lee Academy (341), Orono (338), Houlton/Hodgdon/Greater Houlton Christian Academy/Southern Aroostook (336), Bucksport (314), Dexter (290), Stearns (168)

South

Camden Hills (693), Spruce Mountain (402), Oak Hill (399), Mountain Valley (375), Lisbon/St. Dominic (357), Madison/Carrabec (299), Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall/Dale (267), Dirigo (219)

Eight-Player

Large School (351-plus)

Mt. Ararat (709), Gray/New Gloucester (596), Yarmouth (509), Ellsworth (455), Maranacook (361)

Small School (0-350)

Sacopee Valley (310), Traip Academy (255), Old Orchard Beach (243), Boothbay (199), Telstar (199)


