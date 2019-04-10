Man wanted after leading Maine state troopers on car chase arrested almost a month later

A man who has been wanted since police say he led state troopers on a car chase last month was arrested Monday in New Hampshire.

On March 17, Maine state troopers were asked to assist New Hampshire troopers who pursuing a vehicle driven by William Watson from Rochester to Lebanon, Maine, according to the Maine State Police.

Troopers located Watson, 33, of Rochester, New Hampshire, on Route 202 and began chasing him after he allegedly failed to stop, state police said.

State police used a spike mat to disable Watson’s vehicle. Watson then fled on foot from his vehicle into the woods and eluded capture, state police said. Troopers exercised caution when pursuing Watson, who was observed reaching under his seat during the car chase and had a history of firearm possession, state police said.

A search of Watson’s vehicle turned up methamphetamine and hypodermic needles, according to the state police.

On Monday, the New Hampshire State Police and Strafford County Sheriff’s Office tactical teams arrested Watson in Rochester.

Watson is being held at the Strafford County Jail in Dover pending extradition to Maine, where he faces charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, illegal importation of a scheduled drug and eluding law enforcement.