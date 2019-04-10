EU leaders offer to delay Brexit until October, potentially avoiding chaotic Friday exit

BRUSSELS – Frustrated European leaders abandoned hope Thursday that Britain would sort its departure from the European Union anytime soon, setting aside a proposal by Prime Minister Theresa May for a short delay and offering to extend Brexit until Oct. 31.

The deal would avoid a chaotic departure by Britain on Friday. It also almost certainly would lock Britain into elections for the European Parliament next month, which May has struggled mightily to avoid.

May – who still needed to consent to the deal – wanted an extension to June 30 to seal a deal with her own divided lawmakers. The European leaders – talking Brexit for at least the 18th time and exasperated by Brexit “emergency summits” – wanted to free themselves from the chaos of British politics.

The Oct. 31 extension could end early if British lawmakers sign on to the EU’s unpopular terms of departure. Leaders also said they would review the membership in June and kick Britain out early if London shows bad faith.

May sat down with the EU leaders and was peppered with 45 minutes of questions to which she had few answers.

They were openly skeptical that her negotiations back home with the opposition Labour Party would produce a winning compromise.

Then her counterparts ushered her out of their conclave, so they could trade views about just how harsh they wanted to be. They argued into the Brussels night as May cooled her heels at the residence of the British ambassador to the European Union. Finally, they called her back to deliver their offer.

Even their reprieve was the result of a compromise among the European leaders, with French President Emmanuel Macron and several others favoring harsher terms that could have cut Britain loose sooner. Leaders could reset the clock any time before the proposed Halloween deadline.

At the summit, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven reflected widespread Brexit fatigue. “There is a frustration,” Lofven confessed. “We’ve spent a lot of time, a lot of energy, on this issue, and we have so many important issues on the agenda that we need to get on with.”

Because May hasn’t passed her deal, because her own party members loathe it and vote against it at every opportunity, Britain now finds itself in limbo.

It will stay in the bloc – and is still on the hook for membership dues – but its voice will be muffled. British members of European Parliament might make some mischief, as threatened by hardline Brexiteers, but London will have little sway in Brussels.

European leaders stressed that they will not reopen the withdrawal agreement itself, which covers the payouts and terms of the divorce.

Nor will they budge on a guarantee to keep the Irish border open and mostly invisible.

And no future trade deal between the U.K. and EU will be negotiated until the withdrawal deal is inked, the Europeans say.

Those restrictions – which give stomach cramps to many British lawmakers – are nearly unavoidable, EU diplomats said. Even if Britain declares that it wants to leave without a deal, the next demand from the Europeans will focus on the core of what U.K. negotiators already agreed on: cash, the Irish border and the rights of EU citizens in Britain.

May arrived in Brussels empty-handed.

Asked by reporters whether she was “embarrassed” to be seeking another delay, the British leader said she understood that many people would be frustrated by the need for an emergency summit.

She blamed the British Parliament for rejecting the withdrawal agreement. And she said she hoped British lawmakers would pass the exit deal before the end of May, so Britain would not need to participate in the European Parliament elections.

Pressed, May declined to say whether she would resign as prime minister if Britain stays in the EU beyond June.

France’s Macron appeared impatient to expel Britain from the bloc and move on, noting repeatedly that British voters opted 34 months ago to leave. “The time for decision is now,” he said. “It’s with lots of impatience that I am going to listen to Theresa May. But for me, nothing is a given, nothing.”

Macron expressed his concern that Britain not be a spoiler while it remained an EU member. “What is indispensable for us is that nothing can compromise the European project in the following months,” the French president said. “We have a European renaissance to implement, and I do not want the issue of Brexit to block us at this point.”

Back in Britain, Parliament is deadlocked, May’s party is divided, her Cabinet is mutinous – filled with ministers who want her job.

Britain was originally to leave the EU on March 29. Hardcore Brexiteers are furious at the idea of yet another delay – and at the idea that the country is preparing for European Parliament elections next month. They say they are willing to see Britain break away with no deal, no transition period, no safety net.

But the International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that a no-deal Brexit could lead to a two-year recession for Britain. And European leaders were in no mood to invite further economic or political instability.

“We need to have a good relationship with each other, also in the future,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the outset of the meeting. She hoped to find “an orderly exit for Great Britain.”

Meanwhile, May’s talks with the opposition Labour Party to forge a compromise deal that could win approval in the divided House of Commons have yet to produce any breakthroughs. Labour and Conservative leaders described the negotiations as “productive,” but opposition negotiators have complained that May was not moving far from her red lines. The sides were not meeting Wednesday, but say they will return to talks Thursday.

EU diplomats said those talks barely figured into their planning – because they don’t expect much to come of them.

Despite the seriousness of the meeting, there appeared to be less tension than at a summit last month, when May had several icy exchanges with leaders as they sat down to discuss Britain’s fate, including a chilly double-cheek-peck with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker of Luxembourg.

On Wednesday, May shared uproarious laughter with Merkel after the German leader showed her what a diplomat clued in on the joke said were pictures of the two leaders speaking to their parliaments earlier in the day, wearing similar blue jackets.

The conversation afterward was tougher, with leaders pressing May about her political strategy, the chances she might strike a bargain with her opponents and her commitment to not obstructing EU business if Britain remains in the bloc, other diplomats said.

Some of the leaders were frustrated that May didn’t offer a realistic way forward. Others said they felt that they finally understood her goals.

After May left the room, leaders’ dinner conversation focused on ways to limit Britain’s influence in the EU if it sticks around.

In the coming months, the EU is expected to replace its slate of senior Brussels officials and begin talking about a new multiyear budget, areas where an adversarial Britain could stir up trouble. Oct. 31, the date picked for the final goodbye, is also the last day the current European commissioners are expected to serve in their jobs.

The Washington Post’s Quentin Aries contributed to this report.