Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Thousands honor fallen police detective Ben Campbell at memorial service
–“If there’s anything I can say as I try to wrap my head around this, it would be for all of you to slow down and take life in,” Detective Ben Campbell’s wife Hilary said through tears at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Tuesday. “Life gets crazy. Small things become larger than they should and get more attention than they deserve. If you’re mad at a loved one, that’s OK. But let it go. Don’t let negative emotions fill your heart.”
Others who gathered to mourn Campbell didn’t know him personally, but felt a connection to the fallen detective.
Higher special education costs could have Bangor taxpayers paying more for schools
–Even though Bangor expects more school aid from the state next academic year, the city’s school budget may still require local taxpayers to chip in more. The main reason is an increase in the school system’s special education costs, as a large portion of the city’s incoming kindergarten class will require special education services, said Superintendent Betsy Webb.
Wintry weather is delaying the opening of Acadia National Park roads
–The persistent chilly weather, including this week’s added snowfall, have done little to break up the ice that has accumulated on the roads this winter. Weather permitting, the park traditionally opens all of its paved roads to vehicle traffic on April 15, but this year they are expected to remain closed past the beginning of next week.
A Northern Light Health executive has taken over as its Bangor hospital’s interim president
–Timothy Dentry, who has been Northern Light Health’s chief operating officer since 2016, is now also serving as the interim president of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. He takes over for Donna Rusell-Cook, whose retirement Northern Light announced last week.
An advisory committee has again told Penobscot County commissioners to build a new, 300-bed county jail
–The committee charged with devising options to ease overcrowding at the Penobscot County Jail made the same recommendation Tuesday that it made five months ago: The county should build a new, 300-bed facility at an estimated construction cost of $65 million to $70 million. County commissioners have previously agreed with that recommendation, then retreated and asked the committee to consider cheaper options. The committee, however, stuck with its original recommendation for the 300-bed jail to replace the current, overcrowding facility.
Injuries to keep Bangor runner out of Boston Marathon
–Tracy Guerrette has been sidelined by injuries including a broken bone in her foot, but the 38-year-old St. Agatha native remains focused on resuming her training in the hope of qualifying at next year’s U.S. Olympic Trials.
Do this: Make pumpkin square
–“About April and May, I have to get serious about using any remaining pumpkins. Or else I have to cook them up and freeze them in 1- or 2-cup packages for easy use later,” writes Sandy Oliver. “Then there are all those baked goods that use pumpkin such as muffins, cakes, waffles and pancakes.”
Maine
Man indicted over Halloween standoff that shut down Route 1 in Bucksport
One of 3 teenagers charged in death of Maine woman admits conspiring to kill her
Bonnie Holding becomes first woman to be named a Legendary Maine Guide
Bangor
Lockdown at Bangor’s Downeast School turns out to be false alarm
Longtime Orrington officer quits as town looks at cheaper policing options
Bangor Symphony renews conductor’s contract and announces new season
Business
Portland tech firm attracts up to $100 million from investors
Maine tech group awards $1.5 million for forest products innovation
Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $20 a hour by 2021
Politics
Democrats’ bid to have MaineCare cover abortion clears legislative committee hurdle
What’s next in Maine’s ongoing debates over CMP’s corridor project and child welfare woes
Angus King says IRS should not be focused on auditing taxpayers in poor Maine counties
Opinion
In absence of national leadership, climate action turns local
I can’t believe I’m still fighting against assisted suicide
Municipal option sales taxes are about local control
Sports
UMaine women’s hockey players help Czechs reach world championship quarterfinals
Red Sox raise 4th World Series banner in 15 years
Bangor among only 8 schools under new football division proposal
