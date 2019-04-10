Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the low 40s with snow showers throughout the morning.

–“If there’s anything I can say as I try to wrap my head around this, it would be for all of you to slow down and take life in,” Detective Ben Campbell’s wife Hilary said through tears at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Tuesday. “Life gets crazy. Small things become larger than they should and get more attention than they deserve. If you’re mad at a loved one, that’s OK. But let it go. Don’t let negative emotions fill your heart.”

Others who gathered to mourn Campbell didn’t know him personally, but felt a connection to the fallen detective.

–Even though Bangor expects more school aid from the state next academic year, the city’s school budget may still require local taxpayers to chip in more. The main reason is an increase in the school system’s special education costs, as a large portion of the city’s incoming kindergarten class will require special education services, said Superintendent Betsy Webb.

–The persistent chilly weather, including this week’s added snowfall, have done little to break up the ice that has accumulated on the roads this winter. Weather permitting, the park traditionally opens all of its paved roads to vehicle traffic on April 15, but this year they are expected to remain closed past the beginning of next week.

–Timothy Dentry, who has been Northern Light Health’s chief operating officer since 2016, is now also serving as the interim president of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. He takes over for Donna Rusell-Cook, whose retirement Northern Light announced last week.

–The committee charged with devising options to ease overcrowding at the Penobscot County Jail made the same recommendation Tuesday that it made five months ago: The county should build a new, 300-bed facility at an estimated construction cost of $65 million to $70 million. County commissioners have previously agreed with that recommendation, then retreated and asked the committee to consider cheaper options. The committee, however, stuck with its original recommendation for the 300-bed jail to replace the current, overcrowding facility.

–Tracy Guerrette has been sidelined by injuries including a broken bone in her foot, but the 38-year-old St. Agatha native remains focused on resuming her training in the hope of qualifying at next year’s U.S. Olympic Trials.

–“About April and May, I have to get serious about using any remaining pumpkins. Or else I have to cook them up and freeze them in 1- or 2-cup packages for easy use later,” writes Sandy Oliver. “Then there are all those baked goods that use pumpkin such as muffins, cakes, waffles and pancakes.”

Maine

Man indicted over Halloween standoff that shut down Route 1 in Bucksport

One of 3 teenagers charged in death of Maine woman admits conspiring to kill her

Bonnie Holding becomes first woman to be named a Legendary Maine Guide

Bangor

Lockdown at Bangor’s Downeast School turns out to be false alarm

Longtime Orrington officer quits as town looks at cheaper policing options

Bangor Symphony renews conductor’s contract and announces new season

Business

Portland tech firm attracts up to $100 million from investors

Maine tech group awards $1.5 million for forest products innovation

Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $20 a hour by 2021

Politics

Democrats’ bid to have MaineCare cover abortion clears legislative committee hurdle

What’s next in Maine’s ongoing debates over CMP’s corridor project and child welfare woes

Angus King says IRS should not be focused on auditing taxpayers in poor Maine counties

Opinion

In absence of national leadership, climate action turns local

I can’t believe I’m still fighting against assisted suicide

Municipal option sales taxes are about local control

Sports

UMaine women’s hockey players help Czechs reach world championship quarterfinals

Red Sox raise 4th World Series banner in 15 years

Bangor among only 8 schools under new football division proposal

