Portland ranked one of America’s best places to live, retire

When it comes to the best places to live and retire, Portland is taking some top spots.

A new report from U.S. News and World Report listed what it considers the best places in America to live, and Maine’s largest city landed at No. 23.

No other New England city placed in the top 25, although Boston came in at No. 27.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

The rankings are based on the strength of the local job market, net migration and cost of living, among other things.

“Artful living and farm-to-table dining are not just trends in Portland — they have been a way of life for years,” Ed Pfueller wrote for U.S. News and World Report. “A ‘do it yourself’ spirit resonates throughout the region, so don’t be surprised if a neighbor offers you extra produce from a community garden, home-brewed beer or knitting tips.”

[Why is Portland on so many national ‘best cities’ lists?]

Austin, Texas, came in at number one on the list, followed by Denver and Colorado Springs.

The publication also ranked Portland the No. 19 best place to retire. Lancaster, Pennsylvania, took the top spot on the retirement community list, followed by Fort Myers, Florida. Boston shows up at No. 25 on that list.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news in Greater Portland and southern Maine.