Somerville Board of Selectmen chairwoman resigns

Darlene Landry, chair of the Somerville Board of Selectmen, has resigned from the board effective April 1.

First Selectman Chris Johnson read Landry’s letter of resignation into the record during a selectmen’s meeting April 3. Landry was the third selectman, but had been elected chair by her fellow selectmen.

“It has been an honor and pleasure to serve the town and the board in this office,” Landry said in the letter.

Johnson and Second Selectman Don Chase voted 2-0 to accept Landry’s resignation.

Without going into detail, Johnson attributed the resignation to a family matter. “I applaud her for putting family first and wish her and her family the best,” he said.

Johnson said he would prefer to fill the vacancy on the board in the June election.

“I want to reschedule the nomination part of the process in order to fall within the constraints of town meeting and hold the election concurrent with the one coming up,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he wants to give residents enough time to take out nomination papers and gather signatures.

The board voted 2-0 to make nomination papers for the position of third selectman available April 3 and due back to the town office by April 24.

Chase moved to have Johnson take over as the board’s chair. The motion passed, 2-0.

Landry was elected to the board of selectmen in 2014 and re-elected in 2017. She also served several terms on the town’s school board, including nine years as chair.

Landry did not respond to a request for comment.